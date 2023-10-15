Tesco to hire 30,000 workers for holiday season

Tesco Plc, the largest retailer in the UK, said on Friday that it would hire 30,000 temporary workers for the upcoming Christmas season.

The company said the jobs would mostly be in its larger supermarkets, with positions on checkouts, store replenishment and picking home delivery orders.

Earlier this week, Sainsbury’s announced plans to recruit 22,000 temporary workers for the holiday period, while Amazon UK said it planned to hire more than 15,000 staff.

And, last week, Morrisons and Aldi also announced plans to recruit 3,500 and 3,000 additional workers respectively.

The shares of Tesco Plc (TSCO) closed 1.29% (3.60 pence) lower at 275.60 pence in London on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous trading session.

The British retailer’s total market cap now stands at GBP 19.935 billion.

The shares of Tesco Plc have risen 22.92% so far this year, following a 22.66% loss in 2022.