TrueBlue announces new Chief Financial Officer appointment

TrueBlue, a provider of specialized workforce solutions, said on Tuesday that it had promoted Carl Schweihs to the role of Chief Financial Officer from his current position as President and Chief Operating Officer of the company’s PeopleManagement division.

The appointment will take effect on October 30th.

Schweihs is to succeed Derrek Gafford, who is parting ways with TrueBlue in pursuit of other opportunities.

Prior to his current role, Schweihs was TrueBlue’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Before that, he served as Vice President of Finance and Controller.

Schweihs joined TrueBlue’s team, when the company acquired Seaton in 2014. And, prior to that, he assumed various financial leadership roles at Seaton and Grant Thornton.

“Carl is a strong leader who brings nearly 20 years of proven expertise to his new position. Since joining TrueBlue, Carl has distinguished himself as a trusted and integral partner to the leadership team with value-enhancing insights. I am confident that his wealth of experience and alignment with our company’s strategic vision make him the right person to lead our finance organization forward as we continue to evolve,” Taryn Owen, TrueBlue’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our entire team, I want to thank Derrek for his leadership and his role in elevating TrueBlue into a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions. He has built a digital- and people-first finance organization with a deep talent bench that will continue to serve us well,” the CEO added.