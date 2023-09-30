Halifax to acquire Sodexo’s worldwide home care division

The Halifax Group, a middle market private equity firm, said on Friday it had agreed to acquire the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo (“the Company”), including its home care subsidiaries in the US, the UK, Ireland, Brazil, France, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Yet, the financial details of the acquisition remained undisclosed.

Based in Irvine, California, the Company operates as a franchisor in the United States in the non-medical personal care industry with 535 franchised territories and 105 company-owned territories.

“We are thrilled to partner with a company whose mission we support so wholeheartedly,” Scott Plumridge, Managing Partner at Halifax, said in a press release.

“In the U.S., we have tracked and admired the Comfort Keepers brand for a long time, and it is a privilege to have this opportunity to support the continued expansion of the Company’s global collection of brands. The Company and its franchisees play an important role in helping individuals to live independently in the comfort of their own homes. The Company is one of the largest operators in this sizeable market and has distinguished itself through the high-quality professional care that brings personal interaction, dignity, and joy to seniors as they age in place.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Halifax, and confident that their resources and expertise will greatly benefit the Worldwide Home Care team in accelerating their growth and success. For Sodexo, this milestone marks another step forward in the implementation of our 2025 strategic plan, and our ambition to become the leader in sustainable food and valued experiences,” Sophie Bellon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, commented.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of the year, given customary closing conditions have been satisfied.