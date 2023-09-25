Deutsche Bank taps Barclays technology banker Ainslee Withey

According to a report by Reuters, citing knowledgeable sources, Deutsche Bank AG has appointed Ainslee Withey as a managing director in its technology investment banking group for internet deal-making.

Withey joins Deutsche Bank from Barclays, where she spent 15 years with a focus on internet investment banking.

She will be based in San Francisco and will report to Deutsche Bank’s co-head of technology, media and telecoms investment banking – Ajay Shah.

Ainslee Withey began her investment banking career at Lehman Brothers in 2005 and, in 2008, she became part of Barclays’ team.

Withey’s appointment, which will take effect in December, comes at a time when Deutsche Bank seeks to expand its deal-making franchise in the Americas.

The shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn) closed 0.20% (EUR 0.020) higher at EUR 10.112 in Frankfurt on Friday, following a 0.64% loss in the previous trading session.

Deutsche Bank’s total market cap now stands at EUR 20.584 billion.

The shares of Deutsche Bank AG went down 3.90% in 2022, compared with a 12.35% loss for the benchmark index, DAX (GDAXI).

The lender’s shares have retreated 4.50% so far this year.