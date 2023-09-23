Fox nominates Tony Abbott AC and Peggy Johnson to its board

Fox Corporation said on Friday that it had nominated Tony Abbott AC and Margaret “Peggy” Johnson to its Board of Directors.

The nominations will be considered by shareholders at the upcoming Fox Corporation Annual Meeting.

Tony Abbott AC served as the 28th Prime Minister of Australia from 2013 to 2015. He led the Liberal Party of Australia from 2009 to 2015 and was a member of parliament from 1994 to 2019.

Margaret “Peggy” Johnson has served as Chief Executive Officer of Magic Leap Inc since August 2020.

Johnson was Executive Vice President of Business Development at Microsoft Corp and, before that, she served as Executive Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies Inc and President of Global Market Development at Qualcomm Incorporated.

Meanwhile, Jacques Nasser AC and Anne Dias will be finishing their terms of service after the Annual Meeting, Fox said.

“I want to thank Anne Dias and Jacques Nasser for their years of service to the company and for their invaluable contributions to the Board and to FOX as a whole,” Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation, said in a press release.

“I welcome Peggy Johnson and Tony Abbott’s nominations to the Board. They bring skills, experience and perspectives that will contribute to the Board and benefit FOX,” Murdoch added.