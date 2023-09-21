CEVA announces appointment of new Chief Strategy Officer

CEVA Inc, a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, said on Thursday that it had appointed Iri Trashanski as its new Chief Strategy Officer.

Most recently, Trashanski served as Vice President and General Manager of Data Center at GlobalFoundries, where he achieved an impressive growth in annual revenue and profitability.

Before that, he was in the role of Senior Vice President of Product and Market Development at Hitachi Vantara, where he oversaw strategic product direction, execution and pivotal partnerships.

“Iri is a results-driven semiconductor and technology executive with deep expertise in corporate strategy, marketing and business development. His experience and knowledge gained from more than 20 years in the semiconductor industry will be instrumental in defining the company’s future strategy and help drive long-term growth,” Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of CEVA Inc, said in a press release.

“I am excited to join CEVA alongside Amir and the executive team. CEVA has built an impressive position as the trusted partner to semiconductors and OEMs for wireless connectivity, sensing and inferencing silicon IP and software. I look forward to helping the company expand on this success and uncover untapped markets and growth opportunities that will build shareholder value,” Iri Trashanski commented.

Trashanski holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Babson College and a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from IDC, Israel.