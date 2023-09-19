Eversource Energy appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Eversource Energy said on Monday that it had appointed Paul Chodak as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 13th.

Chodak has been American Electric Power’s Executive Vice President of Generation since 2019, where he has been responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the company’s regulated power plants.

Previously, Chodak served as Executive Vice President of Utilities and headed 7 utility companies within American Electric Power’s footprint of 5 million customers in 11 states.

And before that, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer for both Indiana Michigan and Southwestern Electric Power Companies.

Chodak holds a doctorate in nuclear engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

“We are pleased to have an experienced Operations executive join Eversource to ensure continued leadership of our commitment to the safe, reliable delivery of electricity, natural gas and water to our 4.4 million customers, and of our transition to a clean energy future in our region,” Joe Nolan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy, said in a press release.

“Paul’s extensive knowledge of our industry, breadth of experience within Operations, and strong leadership skills make him the ideal person to assume the company’s top Operations role going forward,” the CEO added.