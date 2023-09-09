Semtech Corp announces new CFO appointment

Semtech Corporation, a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, said on Friday that it had appointed Mark Lin as its next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment will take effect not later than October 4th, Semtech Corp said.

Lin is to succeed Emeka Chukwu in the role.

Mark Lin has been Vice President and corporate controller of MKS Instruments Inc since November 2019.

Before that, between June 2005 and July 2019, Lin was in various accounting and finance roles, including Vice President, finance and corporate controller at Microsemi Corporation.

“We are delighted to welcome to our executive team, Mark Lin, who brings extensive experience in public company capital structure, governance, financial planning and analysis, and mergers and acquisitions,” Paul Pickle, Semtech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“His proven track record in these critical domains assures us that we will be poised for strategic growth, robust financial health, and enhanced value for our shareholders. With Mark at the helm of our financial operations, we are confident in navigating a dynamic business future, grounded in sound governance and innovative financial planning,” the CEO added.