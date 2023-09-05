Nissan to delay “Kicks” SUV production in Mexico until June

According to a report by the Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday, Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201) will push back the start of production of its next “Kicks” sport-utility vehicle in Mexico by at least six months since mold components were stolen at a domestic supplier.

The remodeled “Kicks” SUV production had been expected to begin in December, but it will probably start around June 2024.

“Due to an unexpected factor outside the company’s control, one of our new-model programmes has been slightly delayed,” the Japanese company said in a statement.

“We have no further details to share at this time.”

The Kicks SUV is assembled at Nissan’s Aguascalientes facility in Mexico for sale in North America.

The shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd closed 1.09% (JPY 7.0) lower at JPY 633.0 in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The auto maker’s total market cap now stands at JPY 2.48 trillion.