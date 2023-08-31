Bitcoin Depot’s BDCheckout now available at 400 new sites

Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot said on Thursday that it would expand its BDCheckout program into Iowa and Louisiana via ongoing partnership with InComm Payments.

Introduced last year, BDCheckout is an app-based experience that facilitates a convenient way for users to load cash to their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets right at the cash register.

Under the collaboration with InComm Payments, users can now access BDCheckout at 246 locations in Iowa across a number of convenience store operators, including Kum & Go, Kwik Trip and Pilot Travel Centers.

The program is also expanding to 166 locations in Louisiana, Bitcoin Depot said.

Users need to first download or update the Bitcoin Depot mobile app in order to access BDCheckout.

“The expansion of BDCheckout announced today speaks to the superior service we provide to our users, and we are always seeking opportunities to increase the number of access points across more states,” Brandon Mintz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin Depot, said in a press release.

“We launched BDCheckout last year to provide users with another layer of ease and convenience when managing their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets.”

The shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) were last gaining 2.87% ($0.08) to trade at $2.87 on Nasdaq on Thursday.

The financial technology company’s total market cap now stands at $35.717 million.