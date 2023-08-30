Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Aramark appoints Chris Synek as Chief Operating Officer

August 30, 2023 12:35 pm

Aramark, a leading company in food, facilities management and uniforms, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Chris Synek as its Chief Operating Officer, effective September 11th.

In this newly created COO role, Synek will head Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Logistics, Service and Plant Operations and will report to Kim Scott, Aramark’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Aramark this year, Synek was Chief Executive Officer of Neovia Logistics, while before that, he assumed the role of President of Transportation, North America for XPO Logistics.

Before XPO, Synek served as President and Chief Executive of Tervita.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to our management team. Chris brings a robust and relevant set of career experiences that will serve us well as we move through the execution phase of our strategic plan,” Aramark CEO Kim Scott said in a press release.

“His leadership style will complement our culture of delivering on our financial commitments while taking great care of our customers and teammates,” Scott added.

