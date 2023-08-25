Canadian officials announced on Friday that the country would join as a third party in the dispute settlement between the United States and Mexico in regard to genetically modified corn in imported tortillas and dough.

Last week, the United States escalated its objections to Mexico’s restrictions on genetically modified corn imports and requested a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

In February, Mexico modified an end-2020 ban on genetically modified corn, as the country allowed for its use in animal feed and industrial food.

However, Mexico maintained a ban on such type of corn for human consumption, mostly its use in tortilla flour production.

Canada’s Trade Minister Mary Ng and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay said the North American nation shared the concerns of the United States that Mexico was not compliant “with the science and risk analysis obligations” under USMCA’s sanitary and phytosanitary measures chapter.

“Canada believes that these measures are not scientifically supported and have the potential to unnecessarily disrupt trade in the North American market,” Canadian officials said in the statement.

Tortillas in Mexico are made by using not genetically modified white corn, in which the country is self-sufficient.

Yet, Mexico also imports about $5 billion worth of corn per year from the United States and a large part of it is yellow genetically modified grain for livestock feed.