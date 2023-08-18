Coty renews license agreement with Adidas

Coty Inc, a leading beauty firm, said on Friday that it had renewed its long-term license agreement with Adidas.

The focus of the partnership between the two companies has been set on the intersection of personal care, wellness, sports and sports lifestyle, with pioneering research and innovation into areas such as the impact of fragrance on sports performance.

“I am delighted we have signed a new agreement in our long-standing partnership with Adidas, the global premium sports brand. Adidas is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the new well-being and athleisure trend in beauty amongst today’s consumers. In recent months, we have successfully elevated the body care equity of Adidas, moving into products that are focused on enhancing sports and skin care credibility,” Sue Nabi, Coty’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“With the launch of the Adidas Active Skin and Mind range, we are positioning Adidas as a leading premium body care line with superior ingredients and sustainable packaging. Consumers have responded very positively to the launch, and we look forward to building on this progress with an exciting pipeline of further innovations and lines as we drive growth in new and existing markets in the future,” the CEO added.