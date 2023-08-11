Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   GBP/JPY trades near 92-month high as UK GDP growth exceeds estimates

GBP/JPY trades near 92-month high as UK GDP growth exceeds estimates

August 11, 2023 7:42 am

The GBP/JPY currency pair traded in proximity to a fresh 92-month peak on Friday, after preliminary figures showed the British economy had expanded at a faster rate than anticipated in the second quarter.

UK GDP grew 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in Q2, following a 0.1% increase in Q1 and exceeding market consensus of zero growth.

Services sector registered 0.1% growth in Q2, driven by motion picture, video, TV programme production, computer programming and food and beverage services, data by the Office for National Statistics showed.

UK production sector expanded 0.7% in Q2, bolstered by 1.6% growth in manufacturing, while construction grew 0.3% quarter-on-quarter.

On the expenditure side, household consumption rose 0.7% in Q2, driven by transport, recreation & culture and restaurants & hotels. Additionally, government spending increased 3.1% on quarter.

On the other hand, gross fixed capital formation registered no growth since a 3.4% surge in business investment was offset by a 6.7% drop in government investment.

In annual terms, the economy expanded 0.4% in the second quarter, again outstripping market expectations of a 0.2% growth.

Meanwhile, Japanese markets remained closed on Friday due to the Mountain Day holiday.

As of 7:37 GMT on Friday GBP/JPY was edging up 0.18% to trade at 183.814. Yesterday the minor Forex pair went up as high as 184.244. The latter has been the pair’s strongest level since December 14th 2015 (184.541).

Against the US Dollar, the Japanese Yen traded near the critical support level of 145.000, which brought forth some concern of another round of Bank of Japan intervention.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News