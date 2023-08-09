Clearwater Paper announces new CFO appointment

Clearwater Paper Corp said on Tuesday that it had appointed Sherri Baker as its next Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 14th.

In her last two roles, Baker served as CFO at PGT Innovations and at Hyliion Holdings, both NYSE-listed companies.

Between 2010 and 2019, Baker was part of Dean Foods’ team, where she was in roles of increasing leadership responsibility in commercial finance, supply chain, investor relations as well as corporate strategy.

“On behalf of the board and our leadership team, I am pleased to welcome Sherri Baker to Clearwater Paper. Sherri is a proven leader with more than 25 years of experience building and leading finance teams. Her background in strategic, financial, and operational decision making will help us deliver on our key priorities,” Arsen Kitch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Paper Corp, said in a press release.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Clearwater Paper, a values-driven company focused on delivering operational excellence,” Sherri Baker said in the press release.

“I see meaningful opportunity for value creation as we build upon the company’s strong operational and financial foundation,” she added.

The shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) closed 1.82% ($0.64) higher at $35.73 in New York on Tuesday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $604.419 million.