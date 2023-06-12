Key Points:

FAB and IBM Consulting are partnering to migrate more applications to the cloud as part of FAB’s digital infrastructure modernization.

FAB and IBM Consulting will conduct a discovery and assessment exercise to determine the optimal approach for migrating applications to cloud environments.

The collaboration aims to optimize FAB’s technology infrastructure using a hybrid multi-cloud strategy, resulting in cost efficiency, increased productivity, and innovation opportunities.

IBM will utilize its Delivery Curator framework, a pattern-driven accelerator, for the end-to-end cloud migration process.

FAB aims to provide a seamless digital experience to all customer groups, develop new digital offerings efficiently, and reduce data center footprint.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is joining forces with IBM Consulting to accelerate the migration of applications to the cloud, marking a significant milestone in FAB’s journey to modernize its digital infrastructure. Through a collaborative effort, FAB and IBM Consulting will conduct a comprehensive discovery and assessment exercise to determine the most effective approach for migrating applications to cloud environments. By leveraging a hybrid multi-cloud strategy, FAB aims to optimize its technology infrastructure, drive cost efficiency, boost productivity, and unlock opportunities for innovation.

IBM will utilize its industry-based Delivery Curator framework, a pattern-driven accelerator designed to facilitate the entire cloud migration process from initial discovery to final implementation.

Srinivasan Sampath, Acting Group Chief Technology Officer at FAB, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating:

“We are proud to be progressing steadily with our digital transformation journey, positioning us for further agility and growth. FAB is taking its partnership with IBM Consulting further to facilitate our cloud migration initiatives, allowing us to continue to provide a seamless digital experience to all our customer groups, develop new digital offerings in an agile manner and reduce our data centre footprint.”

Liaquat Parkar, Executive Partner at IBM Consulting in the MEA region, highlighted IBM’s role in assisting financial services companies with modernizing their offerings and transitioning to a hybrid cloud environment. As the financial services landscape in the UAE continues to evolve and digital transformation initiatives gain momentum, banks are accelerating their digital efforts. Parkar expressed excitement about the future collaboration with FAB, emphasizing its contribution to the bank’s ambitious cloud transformation journey.

Today’s announcement represents a continuation of the ongoing work to support FAB’s digital transformation and enhance its digital platforms within a hybrid cloud environment, ultimately delivering a seamless digital experience to the bank’s customers. The partnership with IBM Consulting strengthens FAB’s position as it strives to remain at the forefront of technological advancements in the banking industry.