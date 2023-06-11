Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Bitcoin whale moves 1.4K BTC worth over $36 million

June 11, 2023 11:30 am

*Mysterious Bitcoin whale moves over $36 million in BTC after 10 years of dormancy, revealed
in a tweet Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant.
*On-chain data reveals that 1,400 BTC was sent to a Pay-to-Taproot (P2TR) address.
*P2TR transaction provides enhanced privacy and flexibility for users.
*In 2023, several long-dormant Bitcoin wallets have suddenly become active.

A mystery Bitcoin whale that had been inactive for ten years has recently reappeared in the cryptocurrency space, sparking a frenzy of activity. The whale transferred 1,400 BTC, worth over $36 million, to a Pay-to-Taproot (P2TR) address. Information was revealed in twitter by Ki Young Ju, CEO of  CryptoQuant

