Bitcoin whale moves 1.4K BTC worth over $36 million

*Mysterious Bitcoin whale moves over $36 million in BTC after 10 years of dormancy, revealed
in a tweet Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant.
*On-chain data reveals that 1,400 BTC was sent to a Pay-to-Taproot (P2TR) address.
*P2TR transaction provides enhanced privacy and flexibility for users.
*In 2023, several long-dormant Bitcoin wallets have suddenly become active.
A mystery Bitcoin whale that had been inactive for ten years has recently reappeared in the cryptocurrency space, sparking a frenzy of activity. The whale transferred 1,400 BTC, worth over $36 million, to a Pay-to-Taproot (P2TR) address. Information was revealed in twitter by Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant
1.4K $BTC dormant for 10 years moved to a P2TR address, possibly for enhanced privacy. https://t.co/6LnCxFAJfX pic.twitter.com/8E93UQ295x
— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) June 9, 2023