Bitcoin whale moves 1.4K BTC worth over $36 million

A mystery Bitcoin whale that had been inactive for ten years has recently reappeared in the cryptocurrency space, sparking a frenzy of activity. The whale transferred 1,400 BTC, worth over $36 million, to a Pay-to-Taproot (P2TR) address. Information was revealed in twitter by Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant