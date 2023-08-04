Fisker Inc slashes full-year production forecast

EV maker Fisker Inc on Friday revised down its full-year production forecast, citing supply chain issues.

The company now expects to assemble between 20,000 and 23,000 EVs this year, compared with a range of 32,000 to 36,000 vehicles it forecast in May.

The electric SUV maker reported its first quarterly revenue from sales, as it began vehicle deliveries in the United States and Europe.

The company’s second-quarter revenue came in at $825,000, while it reported a loss of $0.25 per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of $0.28 per share.

Fisker had reported a net loss of $0.36 per share in the respective quarter a year earlier.

In the latest three-month period, Fisker produced 1,022 Ocean sport utility vehicles, as it fell short of its target range of 1,400 to 1,700 SUVs as a result of components shortage.

The shares of Fisker Inc (FSR) closed 1.28% ($0.08) higher at $6.35 in New York on Thursday, as they reversed a loss from the previous trading session.

The EV maker’s total market cap now stands at $2.175 billion.

The shares of Fisker Inc have retreated 12.65% so far this year.

The shares were up 1.90% in pre-market trading on Friday.