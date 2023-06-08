Light & Wonder ties up with Shift4 on cashless gaming

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), a leader in casino gaming technology, said on Wednesday that it had teamed up with Shift4 to integrate the latter’s payment processing technology into Light & Wonder’s cashless table-top debit solution – AToM.

Being a point-of-play PIN debit solution, AToM enables players to access their funds without the need to leave the table or to handle cash.

AToM promotes higher player retention and provides real-time accounting and game reports, while keeping the game moving.

”AToM is unbelievably simple, intuitive and offers a great convenience for players. Integrating Shift4’s payment processing capabilities allows us to drive greater value and retention for our customers and a better experience for players,” Mike McKiski, Senior Vice President, Global Gaming, Tables, said in a press release.

”These solutions complement each other, and our current product family, enabling us to deliver a truly differentiated offering,” McKiski added.

”Shift4 is transforming commerce across various industries with a simplified payment experience that seamlessly integrates into leading technology solutions,” Anthony Perez, Shift4’s Senior Vice President of New Verticals, commented.

”Light & Wonder is a leader in cashless solutions for casinos, and Shift4 is excited to enhance the player experience for its customers. We are quickly growing our presence in the gaming space with our ability to deliver both card-present and card-not-present solutions, and this agreement further enhances our capabilities for our casino customers.”