GXO, Bigblue announce partnership expansion to France

GXO Logistics Inc on Tuesday announced an expansion of its partnership with Bigblue to include warehouse logistics in France.

The tie-up between the two companies began in Spain in a shared space facility.

Bigblue is to occupy part of a large scale GXO facility in Tigery, France, where it expects to handle several million orders per year.

Bigblue offers services encompassing the entire value chain – from the shopping experience to after-sales service – along with the automatic management of shipments from any sales channel.

”Our work with Bigblue illustrates GXO’s ability to optimize logistics for a wide range of customers – from start-ups to established global brands. Following our successful launch of operations in Spain last year, the partnership in France is a logical progression of Bigblue’s plans to efficiently scale its business across Europe,” Paul Mohan, GXO’s Managing Director of Continental Europe, said in a press release.

”Both of our companies have significant experience in multiple sectors – including the fashion, beauty and wellness fields – and GXO is using its scale, technology and expertise to optimize Bigblue’s warehouse operations,” Mohan added.

”We chose to partner with GXO because of their strengths in our target markets, the reliability of its processes, its high degree of automation and its ability to provide the maximum degree of customization in each order. Combined with Bigblue’s technology, we can offer a seamless pre and post-purchase experience that sets a new standard in the industry. This collaboration enables D2C brands to access the best in logistics and technology to grow their operations without friction,” William Meunier, Chief Operations Officer and co-founder of Bigblue, commented.