Azelis to acquire 100% of shares of Eurotrading S.p.A

Azelis Group, an innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, said on Thursday that it had agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of Eurotrading S.p.A.

The deal is expected to bolster Azelis’ presence in Italian market for personal care and in the broader life sciences segment.

Eurotrading’s product portfolio in actives, emollients and emulsifiers is to further improve Azelis’ lateral value chain.

“Joining forces with Eurotrading furthers our growth in the personal care market across Italy and EMEA. In partnerships with leading international principals, Eurotrading offers innovative solutions that perfectly complement Azelis’ product portfolio, and their strong technical sales team will bring great contributions to the business,” Marco Gerosa, Managing Director Azelis Italy, said in a press release.

Established in 1996, Eurotrading has become one of the leading distributors of personal care raw materials such as skin care, sun care, fragrances and hair care, and has a strong product portfolio from the largest international and regional principals.

“We are thrilled to join the Azelis team, as it clearly opens new, synergistic opportunities. Becoming part of a larger, international organization offers great development, both for our team and for our customers and principals. We will also benefit from Azelis’ reputation in sustainability, with EcoVadis Platinum rating and 1st place in Sustainalytics ranking, which are very important to our principals and customers in the personal care industry. We look forward to combining our strengths and creating a stronger business together,” Marco Nicolato, Chief Executive Officer of Eurotrading, said in a press release.