Galapagos’ COO and CFO, Bart Filius, to leave company

Galapagos NV said on Tuesday that Bart Filius, its President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, would part ways with the company.

Filius joined Galapagos in 2014 as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed as Chief Operating Officer in 2017. And, in 2021, he became President of the firm.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I sincerely want to thank Bart for his significant contributions and achievements. During his tenure, Bart managed the substantial growth and financing of the company, including the IPO on Nasdaq and subsequent follow-on financing transactions,” Paul Stoffels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Galapagos, said in a press release.

“He also led the negotiations of the R&D collaboration with Gilead and was instrumental in the build-out of our European commercial organization. I personally want to thank Bart for his invaluable support during my first year as CEO, and I am very grateful for his years of leadership and commitment. We wish Bart all the best in his future endeavors,” the CEO added.

Bart Filius is to depart from the company on June 30th.