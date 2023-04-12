Airbus Group on Tuesday confirmed an 11% decrease in its first-quarter deliveries and also said it had sold 4 A350 freighters to an unnamed customer.

The European plane maker said it had delivered 127 jets in the latest quarter compared with 142 jets during the same period a year earlier.

The company sold 20 jets in March, which brought the gross total for the year to 156 units, or a net total of 142 airplanes after cancellations.

Orders included a previously announced order for 15 A350s by Lufthansa and 4 A350 freighters for a client whose name was not disclosed.

The shares of Airbus Group SE (AIR) were last gaining 0.49% (EUR 0.62) to trade at EUR 126.62 in Paris, while reversing a loss from the prior session.

The plane manufacturer’s total market cap now stands at EUR 99.966 billion.

The shares of Airbus Group SE went down 1.19% in 2022, compared with a 9.50% loss for the benchmark index, CAC 40 (FCHI).

The shares have risen 14.05% so far this year.