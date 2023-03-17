Deutsche Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing received EUR 8.9 million in total compensation for 2022, the bank said on Friday. That compares with a total pay of EUR 8.8 million in 2021.

2022 has been a third straight profitable year for the bank, while key milestones in its restructuring have been achieved.

The bonus pool for the entire banking group was EUR 2.1 billion, almost unchanged from a year ago, the lender said.

Christian Sewing steered Deutsche Bank through a 9-billion-euro, 4-year turnaround plan, following years of losses.

The lender expects a slight increase in revenue to EUR 28 billion-EUR 29 billion this year and flat revenue at its investment banking unit.

As of 9:47 GMT on Friday, the shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn) were gaining 0.96% (EUR 0.091) to trade at EUR 9.570 in Frankfurt, while snapping a two-day streak of losses.

Deutsche Bank’s total market cap now stands at EUR 19.477 billion.

The shares of Deutsche Bank AG retreated 3.90% in 2022, compared with a 12.35% loss for the benchmark index, DAX (GDAXI).

The shares have slumped 9.61% so far this year.