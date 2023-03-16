Mativ Holdings Inc, a global manufacturer of critical components and engineered solutions, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Greg Weitzel as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2nd.

Weitzel is to succeed Andrew Wamser, who will part ways with the company on April 1st.

Weitzel has been Mativ’s vice president of Financial Planning & Analysis since the foundation of the company in July 2022 as a result of the merger of Neenah Inc and SWM International.

Weitzel has been in progressive senior finance roles at Neenah Inc since 2013, while before that he held similar roles at Georgia-Pacific Corporation.

“Mativ is at a pivotal point as we begin our first full year as a newly combined company. We are executing on the merger synergies, have a clear strategy for growth and a great opportunity to reposition our company for the future,” Julie Schertell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mativ Holdings, said in a press release.

“As the leader of our finance organization, Greg will have a critical role in helping us achieve our ambition, drive growth, and deliver value to our stakeholders. I have worked with Greg for many years, have tremendous respect for his leadership and knowledge of our industry, and am pleased to have the opportunity to partner with him as our CFO,” Schertell added.

The shares of Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) closed 3.83% ($0.87) lower at $21.83 in New York on Wednesday, with the company’s total market cap now standing at $1.2 billion.