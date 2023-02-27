Europe’s largest arms electronics provider, Thales (TCFP), intends to hire 12,000 new employees in 2023 amid a strong demand across the group’s product range.

Thales Chief Executive Officer Patrice Caine told France’s Le Journal du Dimanche that the company had hired 5,000 to 8,000 people per year over the past 8 years, while new hires in 2022 were 11,500.

The defense and technology company’s total headcount stands at about 80,000.

According to Caine, robust growth was observed across all of the company’s areas of activity – defense and security, aeronautics and space, identity and digital security.

“The company is a reflection of its markets, which are all seeing dynamic growth, with needs growing in all our fields of activity,” Caine was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The CEO also said France would deliver its Ground Master 200 radar air defense system to Ukraine later this year.

As of 9:20 GMT on Monday the shares of Thales SA were gaining 1.09% (EUR 1.45) to trade at EUR 135.00 in Paris, while extending gains from the previous session.

The French company’s total market cap now stands at EUR 28.501 billion.

The shares of Thales SA went up 59.49% in 2022, compared with a 9.50% loss for the benchmark index, CAC 40 (FCHI).

The shares have surged over 52% since the beginning of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine in February last year.