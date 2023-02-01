China’s Li Auto Inc said on Wednesday that it had delivered 15,141 vehicles in January, or 23.4% more compared to January 2022.

As of the end of January, the company’s cumulative deliveries reached 272,475 vehicles, it also said.

“We ranked first in both China’s full-size and large SUV markets for the full year of 2022, thanks to the outstanding sales performance of all three models we have brought to the market: Li L9, Li L8, and Li ONE. Fulfilling family users’ needs in the RMB300,000 to RMB500,000 price segment, our vehicles have emerged among the top choices of premium SUVs for families,” Xiang Li, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Li Auto, said in a press release.

“Li L9 has dominated China’s monthly full-size SUV sales since last September, and Li L8 has defended the title of sales champion among large SUVs in China following Li ONE’s phenomenal performance, securing it in December 2022,” the CEO added.

As of January 31st, Li Auto Inc had 296 retail stores in 123 cities, along with 320 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops in 222 cities.

The shares of Li Auto Inc (LI) closed 1.59% ($0.39) higher at $24.90 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, with the new energy passenger vehicle maker’s total market cap now standing at $24.30 billion.