Sodexo, Tetra Pak renew five-year global agreement

Sodexo (SDX) said on Thursday that it had renewed its 5-year agreement with Tetra Pak, a leading food processing and packaging solutions firm, to provide integrated facilities management services internationally.

The collaboration between the two companies, which began in 2018 on a 22-country geographic scope, covers 65 sites in Europe, Brazil and the Asia Pacific region.

Tetra Pak is to receive a wide range of services from Sodexo, including hard and soft facilities management (maintenance, cleaning, waste management), workplace management (space optimization, facility management), energy management (utility supply management and optimization), project management and supply chain (procurement of office supplies and PPE/workwear).

“We are very proud to have been chosen to continue as Tetra Pak’s trusted partner. Tetra Pak is developing the solutions and technologies needed to help ensure access to safe food for hundreds of millions of people across the world each day. The past 5 years together have shown that our vision of our industry’s impact on the environment and on people’s quality of life are in perfect alignment. We are delighted to continue this partnership and to continue to offer effective and innovative solutions to improve the lives of employees every day,” Karen Pleva, Sodexo’s Chief Executive Officer for Global Strategic Accounts, said in a press release.