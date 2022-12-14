Paysafe’s cash arm and ING Germany, the third-largest bank in the country in terms of client numbers, on Wednesday announced a new partnership.

Starting December 14th, over 9 million ING clients will be able to make cash deposits or withdrawals from their current account at participating retailers across Germany.

Known as “ING Cash”, the new cash feature can be accessed via ING’s “Banking to Go” app. To use the feature, clients will need to select “ING Cash” within the app and then, choose the amount they wish to deposit or to withdraw. A barcode will be generated, which can be scanned at one of more than 12,500 partner stores in Germany, after which clients will be able to deposit or withdraw the amount instantly.

“We are delighted to be partnering with ING to enable easier and faster banking and access to cash for its customers through our leading cash solution and extensive network of distributors across Germany,” Sebastian Seifert, Senior Vice President sales and business development at Paysafe, said in a press release.

The network of partner stores includes Rewe, Penny, Rossmann and dm drogerie Markt, the companies said.