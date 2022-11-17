Nvidia teams up with Microsoft to build cloud AI computer

Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that it would partner with Microsoft Corp to build a “massive” computer aimed to handle intense artificial intelligence computing work in the cloud.

The AI computer is to operate on Microsoft’s Azure cloud and use tens of thousands of graphics processing units – Nvidia’s most powerful chips, H100 and A100.

However, Nvidia did not reveal any financial details.

“We’re at that inflection point where AI is coming to the enterprise and getting those services out there that customers can use to deploy AI for business use cases is becoming real,” Ian Buck, Nvidia’s general manager for Hyperscale and HPC, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“We’re seeing a broad groundswell of AI adoption … and the need for applying AI for enterprise use cases.”

Nvidia also said it would cooperate with Microsoft to develop AI models.