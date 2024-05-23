Xerox Holdings announces $0.25 quarterly dividend

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on July 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 28th 2024, the company said.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) closed 0.57% ($0.08) lower at $13.93 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.73 billion.

The shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) went up 25.55% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 24.00% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 2 out of 4 surveyed investment analysts had rated Xerox Holdings Corp’s stock as “Sell”, while other 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $15.00, which translates into a 7.68% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $17.00.