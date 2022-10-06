LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc said on Wednesday that it had appointed Tyler Dilney as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Dilney will succeed Miles Nagamatsu, who has stepped down from the CFO post.

Tyler Dilney is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 10 years of experience and has worked in industries such as mining, technology and oil & gas.

”We are delighted to welcome Tyler to our team. His in-depth experience in accounting, financial disclosure and capital markets, particularly as they relate to public companies in the mining industry, should benefit LAURION greatly,” Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LAURION, said in a press release.

”More broadly, we believe that Tyler’s solid track record will help us achieve our immediate and long-term goals as we enter a critical juncture in the outlook for LAURION. I also want to highlight Miles’ contributions to LAURION during his tenure. It has been a genuine pleasure working with Miles and we are very thankful for his guidance and support of LAURION over the years. It goes without saying that we wish him tremendous success in his future endeavours,” the CEO added.

LAURION also said that, under its stock option plan, Tyler Dilney would be granted incentive stock options to acquire a total of 250,000 common shares of the company, exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.95.