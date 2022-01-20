Daimler Truck, which spun off from Daimler (DAIGn) in December, reported a 20% sales growth to 455,000 units in 2021. Yet, the sales figure was 13% below pre-pandemic levels.

Trucks Asia reported the highest growth last year, or 30%, while the Buses segment reported zero growth, with sales unchanged at 19,000 vehicles.

Supply chain bottlenecks led to production slowdown especially during the second half of 2021 in Europe and the United States, Daimler Truck said.

The full annual results are due on March 24th.