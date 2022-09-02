WPP to buy Netherlands-based e-commerce consultancy Newcraft

WPP said on Thursday that it would acquire Newcraft, a leading, data-first European e-commerce consultancy.

Financial terms, however, were not disclosed.

Established in 2007 and based in the Netherlands, Newcraft unlocks business opportunities for global clients such as Ahold Delhaize, Pon Holdings, Yakult and JDE Peet’s by combining transformation strategy with operational commerce expertise, aiming to ensure growth and tangible business results.

Newcraft will become part of the Wunderman Thompson global network and will complement its commerce and marketing services teams in Northern Europe.

The acquisition is expected to further bolster WPP’s digital commerce capabilities and also reflects its ongoing investment into its commerce offer for clients amid constantly changing consumer needs.

“With consumer behaviors and use of new ecommerce channels continuing to change at a rapid pace, brands need innovative solutions to reach customers and new audiences. As we continue to invest in growth areas, Newcraft’s extensive experience of transforming the digital offering of some of Europe’s leading companies will further strengthen our global commerce proposition and drive results for clients,” Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said in a press release.

“We are very excited to start this new chapter. When we look back at the past 15 years, we’re extremely proud of the strong company we’ve created: we’ve built very talented teams; a dynamic and open culture; and an impressive track record with our clients. By joining WPP and the Wunderman Thompson network we have found the perfect match to start the next phase of our growth ambition. Combining our digital acceleration capabilities with Wunderman Thompson’s market-leading commerce expertise will undoubtedly lead to amazing opportunities for both our people and clients,” Martijn Haanappel, Director and founder of Newcraft, said.