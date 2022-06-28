Parsons Corporation (PSN) said on Monday that it had been selected by the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority to provide program management, including evaluation, development and management of the terminal building modernization and expansion project.

“Airports are vital connectors that stimulate economic growth and mobility,” Peter Torrellas, president, connected communities for Parsons, said in a press release.

“For decades, Parsons’ aviation experts have been reimagining air travel and successfully optimizing airport project deliveries around the world. We look forward to helping GARAA deliver a world-class passenger experience, and meet the long-term mobility needs of the Asheville region.”

During the 5-year contract, a new $240 million airport terminal will be established in the place of the existing seven gate, 115,000 square foot terminal, while the space will be transformed into a 275,000 square foot facility with 12 passenger boarding gates.

The expansion and modernization of the terminal will encompass the ticket lobby, concourse and areas for TSA screening, baggage claim as well as some new amenities, Parsons said.

“This is the most significant and complex construction project we have ever taken on,” Lew Bleiweis, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority, said.

“It is imperative that we have the right program management professionals on board as an extension of our team. We are pleased to welcome Parsons to this exciting project.”

