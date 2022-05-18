Sigma Labs renames to Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Labs Inc (SGLB) announced earlier this week it would begin conducting business under a new name – Sigma Additive Solutions, with immediate effect.

“Our company’s decision to operate as Sigma Additive Solutions is an acknowledgement of the progress the Sigma team has made in creating the quality standard in additive manufacturing,” Sigma Labs’ Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg said in a statement.

The quality assurance software developer said it had also changed its corporate web address to www.sigmaadditive.com.

It will start trading under a new ticker symbol – SASI, on NASDAQ on May 19th.

The shares of Sigma Labs Inc closed higher for the fourth time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Tuesday. It has also been the sharpest single-session gain since May 3rd. The stock went up 5.96% ($0.058) to $1.030, after touching an intraday low at $0.970. The latter has been a price level not seen since May 10th ($0.960).

The shares of Sigma Labs have retreated 44.02% so far in 2022, following another 45.56% loss in 2021.