United Airlines said earlier this week that the current 5G wireless rollout plan in the United States would negatively affect some 1.25 million of its passengers and at least 15,000 flights per year.

United and other major airlines believe that 5G interference could compromise key safety systems and lead to suspended passenger and cargo flights.

The air carriers said the new C-Band 5G service, which is due to commence today, could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable and “could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas”.

United Airlines warned the current rules would “result in significant restrictions on 787s, 777s, 737s and regional aircraft in major cities like Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.”