BMW brand registers record vehicle sales in 2021

BMW said earlier this week it had registered record sales of more than 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand last year, while exceeding 2019 sales even amid a global chip shortage.

“For the first time ever, more than 2.2 million vehicles of the BMW brand were sold,” a spokesperson for the German auto maker was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“BMW is in first place in the global premium car segment in 2021,” the person added.

The BMW Group “achieved solid sales growth” in the year, board member and sales executive Pieter Nota said. “We expect further profitable growth into 2022”.

As of 8:40 GMT on Thursday the shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG) were retreating 0.54% (EUR 0.515) on the day to trade at EUR 95.725 in Frankfurt.