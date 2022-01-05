Google acquires cybersecurity startup Siemplify

Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had acquired Siemplify, a leading security orchestration, automation and response provider, for $500 million.

Siemplify will become part of Google Cloud’s security team in order to help businesses better manage their threat response, the tech giant said.

Siemplify allows Security Operation Center analysts to manage their operations from end-to-end, respond to cyber threats with speed and precision as well as to get smarter with every analyst interaction.

“We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had in the market helping companies address growing security threats,” Amos Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Siemplify, said in a statement.

“Together with Chronicle’s rich security analytics and threat intelligence, we can truly help security professionals transform the security operations center to defend against today’s threats,” Stern added.