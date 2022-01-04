Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Safran to hire 12,000 people in 2022 amid air traffic recovery

Safran to hire 12,000 people in 2022 amid air traffic recovery

January 4, 2022 8:43 am

Jet engine maker Safran announced plans to hire 12,000 people globally in 2022 in an attempt to re-build its capacity, as it believes the worst of the COVID-19-induced crisis in the aviation sector has passed.

“Today air traffic is recovering, the placing of orders is dynamic, the tempo is increasing. The worst is behind us. I am very confident,” Safran’s Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andries told the Figaro newspaper.

“We are in the process of coming out of the crisis and we’ve decided to relaunch our hiring, with 12,000 hires planned in 2022, of which 3,000 will be in France,” the CEO said.

