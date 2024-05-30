Deere & Company announces $1.47 quarterly dividend

The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on August 8th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 28th 2024, the company said.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of The Deere & Company (DE) closed 1.16% ($4.29) lower at $364.98 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the losses from the previous six market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $101.595 billion.

The shares of The Deere & Company (DE) went down 6.74% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 8.72% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 9 out of 17 surveyed investment analysts had rated The Deere & Company’s stock as “Buy”, while 8 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $422.00, which translates into a 15.62% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $495.00.