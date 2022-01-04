Garmin announces the acquisition of Vesper Marine

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) said on Monday that it had acquired Vesper Marine, a privately-held provider of AIS, VHF and vessel monitoring solutions for the marine sector.

However, the financial details of the acquisition remained undisclosed.

“Vesper has pioneered a number of innovations in the marine communications space, with recognition across the industry for its emphasis on user-friendly and intuitive interfaces that make it easier to communicate on the water,” Jarrod Seymour, Garmin’s vice president, marine segment leader, said in a statement.

“Together with the Vesper team, we look forward to providing an unmatched portfolio of integrated marine communications products and services to our customers,” Seymour added.

Having nearly 15 years of business experience, Vesper has developed a range of communication products and solutions for power, sail and workboats, including its award-winning Cortex system.

Vesper Marine is based in Auckland, New Zealand, and will become part of Garmin’s existing team and facility located in Auckland.