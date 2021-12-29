Vista Outdoor acquires hunting gear maker Stone Glacier

Vista Outdoor Inc, a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire Stone Glacier, a premium brand focused on ultra-lightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use.

Vista Outdoor used cash on hand and available liquidity under its asset-based revolving credit facility to finalize the deal, whose financial details remained undisclosed.

“Stone Glacier is an enthusiast brand that is fast-growing, well-managed and a great cultural fit. Our centers of excellence, brand portfolio and distribution network will support Stone Glacier as they reach their next level of awareness, maturity and growth. Stone Glacier enhances our ability to enter and leverage the camping category, which has exploded in popularity over recent years. The acquisition also further bolsters our reputation as the acquirer of choice in the outdoor industry,” Vista Outdoor’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz said in a statement.

“The future of Stone Glacier is bright. This partnership comes at a great time for our business, and we are excited for the support that Vista Outdoor will provide to accelerate our growth and continue developing industry-leading products,” Stone Glacier’s President Jeff Sposito said.

This is the seventh acquisition in the past 16 months for Vista Outdoor Inc, including Remington, HEVI-Shot, Venor, Fiber Energy Products, QuietKat and Foresight Sports.