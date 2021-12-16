Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Ford’s Bronco SUV fails to obtain IIHS “Top Safety Pick” rating

December 16, 2021 11:15 am

Ford Motor Co’s (F) 2021 Bronco four-door Sport Utility Vehicle failed to obtain a “Top Safety Pick” rating, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said, due to faulty head restraints and headlights.

According to the IIHS, the Bronco’s head restraints did not manage to provide good protection against whiplash injuries, while the vehicle headlights’ illumination on curves was inadequate.

In a statement, the US auto maker said that “all of Bronco’s safety features meet or exceed federal safety standards.”

The company has sold 25,855 Bronco SUVs in its domestic market through November 30th.

