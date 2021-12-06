Amgen raises Q1 2022 dividend by 10%

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

December 6, 2021 9:59 am

Amgen Inc (AMGN) said last week that its Board of Directors had declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2022, or a 10% increase.

The dividend is to be paid on March 8th 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15th 2022, the company said.

Amgen shares closed higher for a third consecutive trading session on NASDAQ on Friday. The stock went up 0.63% ($1.27) to $202.44, after touching an intraday high at $203.80. The latter has been a price level not seen since December 1st ($205.64).

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
