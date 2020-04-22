General Electric shares fall for a second straight session on Tuesday, industrial conglomerate enters into $15 billion revolving credit agreement

A SEC filing earlier this week revealed that General Electric Co (GE) had entered into a revolving credit agreement for $15 billion. The new agreement is scheduled to mature on April 17th 2023.

General Electric shares closed lower for a second consecutive trading session in New York on Tuesday. The stock went down 0.46% ($0.03) to $6.48, after touching an intraday low at $6.30, or a price level not seen since April 16th ($6.21).

Shares of General Electric Company have retreated 41.94% so far in 2020 compared with a 15.30% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2019, General Electric’s stock went up 47.42%, thus, it outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 28.88% gain.

The new credit agreement refinances General Electric’s previous revolving credit facility of $20 billion, which was due to mature in May next year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to CNN Money, the 16 analysts, offering 12-month forecasts regarding General Electric’s stock price, have a median target of $10.50, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. The median estimate represents a 62.04% upside compared to the closing price of $6.48 on April 21st.

The same media also reported that at least 14 out of 22 surveyed investment analysts had rated General Electric’s stock as “Buy”, while 8 – as “Hold”.