Key Moments

ServiceNow (NOW) shares traded at $92.19 on November 23, down about 43% over one month and 46% over one year after a record single-day drop following its Q3 results.

Q3 total revenue reached $4.11 billion, up 20.5% year over year, with current remaining performance obligations at $13.65 billion and total remaining performance obligations at $29.7 billion.

UBS lowered its price target on NOW to $100 from $140 with a neutral rating, while a broader analyst sample showed a Strong Buy consensus and an average target of $154.88.

Post-Earnings Fallout Continues to Shape Trading

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has been working to repair the technical and sentiment damage that followed its third-quarter earnings release on October 28. According to Investing.com, the stock changed hands at $92.19 on November 23, representing a decline of about 43% over the prior month and 46% over the past year. The move came after what was described as the worst single-day drop on record for the shares in the wake of the Q3 announcement.

The downturn was not driven by a top-line shortfall. ServiceNow reported total revenue of $4.11 billion, an increase of 20.5% year over year. Instead, pressure came from a softer outlook for fourth-quarter current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) and the company’s first earnings-per-share miss in six quarters.

cRPO is viewed as a forward-looking gauge of contracted demand. ServiceNow’s newsroom reported that current remaining performance obligations stood at $13.65 billion, up 20.5% year over year, while total remaining performance obligations rose 22% to $29.7 billion. The company also raised its 2026 AI annual contract value target to $1.7 billion, a 70% increase compared with the beginning of the year. These operating metrics continue to underpin the longer-term thesis, even as the market has repriced the stock.

Technical Picture: Repair Phase, Not Yet a Reversal

On the technical side, ServiceNow is attempting to stabilize but has not yet confirmed a new uptrend. The current share price is $94.82, placing it just below the 20-day moving average of $95.77 and above the 7-day moving average of $91.91. This configuration points to a short-term recovery effort rather than a decisive trend change. The 50-day moving average at $118.02 remains significantly higher, highlighting the extent of the prior decline.

Momentum indicators present a mixed backdrop. The relative strength index (RSI) reads 37.59, reflecting a neutral-to-weak stance that is not yet deeply oversold. The MACD remains negative at -6.7079, indicating that the broader downtrend is still in place. Bollinger Bands show the stock trading in the lower half of the range, with the middle band aligned with the 20-day moving average at $95.77 and the lower band at $85.62.

Trading activity also suggests caution. The reported volume-price regime stands at 0.18x versus the 5-day average, pointing to a modest bounce that has yet to attract strong confirmation buying.

Key Technical Levels

Key price levels currently in focus include nearby resistance and support markers, as well as a central pivot level:

Level Type Price Immediate resistance $95.80 Strong resistance $96.77 Pivot $94.19 Immediate support $93.22 Strong support $91.61

A decisive move through $95.80 and then $96.77 would be an early indication that buyers are beginning to defend the post-earnings base. On the downside, a failure to hold $93.22 would quickly refocus attention on the $91.61 support region.

Analyst Stance: Fundamentals Viewed More Favorably Than the Chart

Sell-side positioning appears somewhat more optimistic than the current technical profile. On November 24, UBS reduced its price target on ServiceNow to $100 from $140 while maintaining a neutral rating. The cut reflects a significant reassessment of upside potential, but it also suggests that the recent decline may have addressed much of the perceived risk, shifting the discussion more toward execution than structural concerns.

Separately, stockanalysis.com reported that 49 analysts carried a consensus rating of Strong Buy on NOW, with an average price target of $154.88. This target level remains well above the prevailing market price and should be interpreted as a broad Street snapshot rather than a short-term timing signal.

Derivatives Activity Signals Caution, Not Capitulation

Binance perpetual futures data for ServiceNow points to a market that has moved away from extreme positioning but has not fully embraced a bullish stance. Funding is neutral at 0.0000%, while open interest has declined 7.21% over 24 hours, with total open interest value at $965,875. This pattern is consistent with traders reducing exposure rather than deploying new leverage.

The global long/short ratio stands at 1.7556, with longs accounting for 63.7% of positions. Top traders are even more skewed to the long side at 66.1%. However, the taker buy/sell ratio is 0.2671, indicating that sell volume has significantly outweighed buy volume over the most recent 1-hour interval. Together, these signals reflect a market that is positioned for potential rebounds, while short-term order flow remains dominated by sellers.

What Needs to Happen Next for a More Constructive Setup

For the technical backdrop to improve meaningfully, buyers must demonstrate staying power. The stock would need to reclaim the $95.80 to $96.77 zone and sustain trade above it, ideally accompanied by stronger volume, before the move can be viewed as more than a reflexive bounce. If that occurs, attention would likely shift to whether NOW can move more decisively around the 20-day moving average and hold near the pivot at $94.19.

If the price fails to build above current resistance and loses nearby support, the lower Bollinger Band near $85.62 and the strong support level at $91.61 become the critical downside reference points for investors tracking the ongoing repair process.