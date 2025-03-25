Key moments

KB Home’s stock price fell below $58 on Tuesday.

Share prices plummeted after data from KB Home’s Q1 report showed disappointing results, including a 5% drop in revenue.

EPS served as another figure that exerted pressure on share prices, as earnings fell to $1.49.

KB Home Stock Tumbles 6.6% on Q1 Miss

Leading U.S. homebuilder KB Home’s stock took a plunge on Tuesday, dropping 6.6% following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The company’s financial results revealed a year-over-year decrease in revenue, falling 5% to $1.39 billion, down from previous projections of $1.5 billion. Additionally, earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were $1.49, a decrease from the $1.76 reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Analysts have noted that the EPS fell short of the forecasted $1.59.

The company’s performance was further impacted by a decline in year-over-year housing gross profit margins, which fell over 1.3% to 20.2%. This reduction in profitability, coupled with the lower-than-expected revenue and EPS figures, contributed to the drop in the company’s stock price.

KB Home’s CEO, Jeffrey Mezger, attributed the disappointing results to economic uncertainty and affordability concerns, which have dampened buyer confidence. He noted that the start of the spring selling season, typically a period of high demand in the housing market, was “more muted than what we have seen historically.” This observation raised concerns about the company’s near-term prospects, particularly given the importance of the spring season for home sales.

In response to the weaker-than-anticipated performance, KB Home revised its full-year guidance, reducing its expected housing revenue to a range of $6.6 billion to $7 billion versus previous estimates of up to $7.5 billion. The company also reported a 17% decrease in net home orders, totaling 2,772 homes. KB Home was forced to narrow its anticipated profit margins due to these figures.