Key Moments

GBP/JPY trades near 209.20, up almost 0.3%, as the Yen lags despite firmer Tokyo inflation data.

Tokyo core CPI excluding fresh food rises 2.9% YoY in November, the fastest pace since July 2025, according to Danske Bank.

Both the BoJ and the BoE are expected to raise policy rates at their December meetings, with BoE tightening seen as broadly supportive for GBP.

GBP Strengthens Against Underperforming Yen

The British Pound (GBP) is trading almost 0.3% higher around 209.20 against the Japanese Yen (JPY) during the European session on Friday. The cross is firm as the Yen underperforms, even after Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for November indicate a broadening in price pressures.

JPY Performance Across Major Currencies

The latest market snapshot shows the Japanese Yen’s percentage changes versus major currencies today, with JPY standing out as the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

Metric Detail Base currency Selected from left column Quote currency Selected from top row Example JPY (base) vs USD (quote) shows the percentage change of JPY/USD

The heat map representation allows users to select the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. The value displayed at the intersection reflects the percentage change for that pair. For instance, selecting the Japanese Yen on the left and moving across to the US Dollar cell provides the JPY (base)/USD (quote) percentage move.

Tokyo Inflation Accelerates, Supporting BoJ Hike Expectations

Analysts at Danske Bank highlight that “in Japan, Tokyo core inflation excluding fresh food rose to 2.9% y/y in November (cons: 3.0%, prior: 2.6%), its fastest pace since July 2025.” They point out that “the increase was partly driven by the end of government utility subsidies, but prices also rose across a broad range of goods and services,” emphasizing that underlying inflation is expanding beyond the energy sector.

Danske Bank further notes that “JPY weakened modestly after the release, but overall, the print still supports the case for a rate hike at the Bank of Japan (BoJ)’s meeting on 17-18 December, with focus now turning to Governor Ueda’s speech on Monday for hints on December and the future rate path.”

In addition to the core measure, Tokyo headline CPI also advanced at a faster Year-on-Year (YoY) rate of 2.8%, compared with the previous figure of 2.7%, which had been revised higher from 2.8%.

BoJ Hawk Tamura Warns on Inflation Overshoot Risks

On Thursday, Bank of Japan policy board member Naoki Tamura, a prominent hawkish voice, underscored the dangers of excessive monetary tightening and the possibility that inflation could overshoot the central bank’s 2% target.

Analysts at Danske Bank state that hawkish BoJ board member Tamura has intensified the policy discussion in Japan, arguing that the central bank must “respond swiftly to signs of an inflation overshoot, including by accelerating the pace of rate hikes.” He pointed to “upside risks to inflation from the Middle East war, higher import costs from a weak yen and strong demand for AI-related goods,” and warned that Japan’s “inflation expectations are less firmly anchored than elsewhere.”

BoE Outlook Seen as Supportive for Sterling

On the United Kingdom (UK) side, market pricing suggests strong conviction that the Bank of England (BoE) will increase interest rates at its December policy meeting.

Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) argues that the policy backdrop remains broadly favorable for the Pound, saying that “the BoE is on track to deliver a back-to-back 25bps rate hike to 4.25% on December 17, which is 80% priced in.”

Focus on Tokyo Core CPI Excluding Fresh Food

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding fresh food is released monthly by the Statistics Bureau of Japan and tracks price changes for goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo area, excluding fresh food items whose prices can be volatile due to weather conditions. This series is regarded as a leading gauge of nationwide Japanese inflation because it is published weeks ahead of the broader CPI report.

Economic Indicator Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY) Last release Thu Nov 26, 2026 23:30 Frequency Monthly Actual 2.9% Consensus 3% Previous 2.6% Source Statistics Bureau of Japan

The YoY reading compares price levels in the reference month with those of the same month a year earlier. In general, a higher reading is interpreted as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a lower figure is typically seen as negative for the currency.