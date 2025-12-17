Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » AI-Driven Stock Screening Highlights New Leaders After Broadcom Slump

AI-Driven Stock Screening Highlights New Leaders After Broadcom Slump

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: December 17, 2025

Key Moments

  • Broadcom’s recent 16% slide has intensified risk aversion and heightened interest in AI-based stock selection tools.
  • InvestingPro’s ProPicks AI strategies identified several stocks delivering December gains of more than 24%.
  • Fortrea Holdings was flagged by the AI model on October 1, with subsequent performance supported by earnings strength, upgraded guidance, and operational improvements.

Market Turbulence Spurs Interest in AI Stock Selection

Investing.com — A steep, 16% decline in Broadcom over the last few trading sessions has unsettled many market participants, increasing uncertainty and caution. In an environment where price action can reverse quickly and momentum is difficult to capture once trends are underway, investors are turning more frequently to AI-powered analytics to detect opportunities ahead of major inflection points.

InvestingPro positions its ProPicks AI system as a solution to this challenge. The platform publishes a regularly updated, monthly roster of AI-selected stocks that are designed to outperform the broader market. Each candidate is screened through an extensive fundamental review, real-time momentum analysis, and a wide-ranging set of financial health criteria.

AI-Curated Winners for December

The recent performance of these AI-generated selections is highlighted through several standout names that have posted notable gains within December alone.

Exchange:TickerCompanyPerformance in December
KOSE:A249420Il Dong Pharma+33.82%
NASDAQGS:FTREFortrea Holdings+28.54%
KOSDAQ:A003380Harim Holdings+26.49%
WSE:PXMPolimex-Mostostal+26.06%
IDX:ENRGEnergi Mega Persada+25.94%
KLSE:VELESTOVelesto Energy+24.44%

As part of a Cyber Monday Extended Sale, access to these monthly AI-generated portfolios is being offered at a price point of less than $8 per month.

*InvestingPro members can click HERE to jump straight to our new list of stock picks.*

For non-subscribers, the current promotion provides discounts of up to 55%, including access to the latest December recommendations.

  • App users can subscribe here
  • Web users can subscribe here

Why the AI Flagged Fortrea Holdings Early

The selection of NASDAQGS:FTRE Fortrea Holdings on October 1 is presented as a case study in how the AI system operates ahead of subsequent price strength. The model outlined several factors supporting its choice.

  • Share price recovery: The stock delivered an 84% return over the previous 3 months and 27% over 6 months, which the AI interpreted as strengthening recovery momentum.
  • Earnings and revenue outperformance: For Q2 2025, EPS of $0.19 came in at more than double projections, and revenue of $710.3M surpassed estimates by 12.5%, which coincided with an approximately 20% advance in the share price.
  • Improved growth expectations: Quarterly revenue rose 7.2%, and management increased full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.6–$2.7B, indicating confidence in ongoing expansion.
  • Valuation and analyst sentiment: The stock was trading at just 38% of its 52-week high, while recent analyst target upgrades pointed to additional potential upside.
  • Operational gains under new leadership: Under new CEO Anshul Thakral, the company generated over $30M in net savings and achieved 80 basis points of margin improvement.

How the ProPicks AI Framework Operates

According to InvestingPro, the ProPicks AI system resets its strategies at the beginning of each month, updating each with as many as 20 new names. The engine evaluates more than 100 institutional-grade financial models that draw on over 25 years of global market data. It aims to align risk and reward by pruning laggards, retaining compelling positions, and introducing fresh candidates.

Each chosen stock is accompanied by a written rationale that details why it was included or removed from the strategy lineup, giving investors further transparency into the selection logic.

All portfolios employ equal weighting across their holdings, creating a standardized way to monitor and compare performance. The objective extends beyond simply identifying outperformers to also recognizing when existing positions should be rotated out in favor of more attractive prospects or when market conditions have changed.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.6160-1.6253. The pair closed at 1.6186, losing 0.17% on a daily basis.At 7:18 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.6188. The pair broke the first key resistance and […]
  • US Natural Gas Holds Above $4.10 After Wednesday SurgeUS Natural Gas Holds Above $4.10 After Wednesday Surge Key momentsU.S. natural gas futures remain above $4.10 per mmBtu. Increased demand from global markets, facing supply issues and geopolitical tensions, supports upward pressure on U.S. gas futures. Below-average storage levels raise […]
  • British pound on session high, US dollar struggles for positionsBritish pound on session high, US dollar struggles for positions On Wednesday US dollar showed retreat against its major peers, while British pound recorded a session high against the greenback.GBP/USD hit 1.5130 during late European session, after which consolidated at 1.5110-1.5115. Support was […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterdays trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.0889-1.1032. The daily high has also been the highest level since March 18th, when a high of 1.1033 was recorded. The pair closed at 1.0926, down 0.18% on a daily basis, or the first loss in […]
  • USD/NOK settles below 1-week high, posts small weekly lossUSD/NOK settles below 1-week high, posts small weekly loss The USD/NOK currency pair settled below recent high of 10.0248, its strongest level since September 26th, after data showed US services sector activity had unexpectedly stalled in September.The ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index […]
  • WTI futures steady after EIA crude inventories dataWTI futures steady after EIA crude inventories data West Texas Intermediate crude fell to session lows after the EIA reported that US crude stockpiles rose last week to a new record. However, prices drew support on better-than-expected China and US data, while Saudi Arabias oil minister said […]