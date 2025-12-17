AI-Driven Stock Screening Highlights New Leaders After Broadcom Slump

Key Moments

Broadcom’s recent 16% slide has intensified risk aversion and heightened interest in AI-based stock selection tools.

InvestingPro’s ProPicks AI strategies identified several stocks delivering December gains of more than 24%.

Fortrea Holdings was flagged by the AI model on October 1, with subsequent performance supported by earnings strength, upgraded guidance, and operational improvements.

Market Turbulence Spurs Interest in AI Stock Selection

Investing.com — A steep, 16% decline in Broadcom over the last few trading sessions has unsettled many market participants, increasing uncertainty and caution. In an environment where price action can reverse quickly and momentum is difficult to capture once trends are underway, investors are turning more frequently to AI-powered analytics to detect opportunities ahead of major inflection points.

InvestingPro positions its ProPicks AI system as a solution to this challenge. The platform publishes a regularly updated, monthly roster of AI-selected stocks that are designed to outperform the broader market. Each candidate is screened through an extensive fundamental review, real-time momentum analysis, and a wide-ranging set of financial health criteria.

AI-Curated Winners for December

The recent performance of these AI-generated selections is highlighted through several standout names that have posted notable gains within December alone.

Exchange:Ticker Company Performance in December KOSE:A249420 Il Dong Pharma +33.82% NASDAQGS:FTRE Fortrea Holdings +28.54% KOSDAQ:A003380 Harim Holdings +26.49% WSE:PXM Polimex-Mostostal +26.06% IDX:ENRG Energi Mega Persada +25.94% KLSE:VELESTO Velesto Energy +24.44%

Why the AI Flagged Fortrea Holdings Early

The selection of NASDAQGS:FTRE Fortrea Holdings on October 1 is presented as a case study in how the AI system operates ahead of subsequent price strength. The model outlined several factors supporting its choice.

Share price recovery: The stock delivered an 84% return over the previous 3 months and 27% over 6 months, which the AI interpreted as strengthening recovery momentum.

For Q2 2025, EPS of $0.19 came in at more than double projections, and revenue of $710.3M surpassed estimates by 12.5%, which coincided with an approximately 20% advance in the share price.

Quarterly revenue rose 7.2%, and management increased full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.6–$2.7B, indicating confidence in ongoing expansion.

The stock was trading at just 38% of its 52-week high, while recent analyst target upgrades pointed to additional potential upside.

Under new CEO Anshul Thakral, the company generated over $30M in net savings and achieved 80 basis points of margin improvement.

How the ProPicks AI Framework Operates

According to InvestingPro, the ProPicks AI system resets its strategies at the beginning of each month, updating each with as many as 20 new names. The engine evaluates more than 100 institutional-grade financial models that draw on over 25 years of global market data. It aims to align risk and reward by pruning laggards, retaining compelling positions, and introducing fresh candidates.

Each chosen stock is accompanied by a written rationale that details why it was included or removed from the strategy lineup, giving investors further transparency into the selection logic.

All portfolios employ equal weighting across their holdings, creating a standardized way to monitor and compare performance. The objective extends beyond simply identifying outperformers to also recognizing when existing positions should be rotated out in favor of more attractive prospects or when market conditions have changed.